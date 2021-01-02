The New England Patriots and New York Jets are set to close out their 2020 regular season campaigns on Sunday when these two division rivals square up at Gillette Stadium. Both of these AFC East clubs are on the outside looking in at the playoffs but are on two different tracks as of late. The Patriots have lost three straight, which clinched that they'd be out of postseason contention for the first time since 2008 and have a below .500 mark for the first time since 2000. As for New York, they were winless on the season all the way until Week 15 when they were able to upset the Rams out in Los Angeles. Since then, they were also able to pick up another win to give them a two-game winning streak coming into Week 17. While an admirable turnaround, this hot streak to end the year did oust the Jets from the No. 1 overall pick and are now locked in at No. 2 in the 2021 draft.

While there may not be much of any playoff juice in this contest, there's still money to be made. In this space, we're going to dive into all the different betting angles that this matchup has to offer. On top of the spread and total, we'll take a look at a few of our favorite player props and see how the lines have shifted throughout the week. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch



Date: Sunday Jan. 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Jets (2-13) at Patriots (6-9)

Latest Odds: New York Jets +3 Bet Now

Confidence is either building with the Jets or the public is simply losing faith that New England can put up points offensively. In likelihood, it's probably a little of both. The Patriots opened as a five-point favorite but that advantage quickly dipped to just a field goal and has stood firm at Patriots -3 all the way until the weekend. In Week 9, New England defeated the Jets 30-27 as a 9.5-point favorite and New York was without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who was sidelined due to injury at the time.

The Patriots are 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three games and the offense has looked dreadful, totaling just 24 points combined over that stretch. Cam Newton and the passing game has been equally inefficient through the air as he threw for just 34 yards before being benched in the third quarter of last week's blowout loss to the Bills. New England's inability to keep up with teams when they decide to drop back and throw the football has been their undoing for the bulk of the season, despite having a strong running game with Newton at the helm. That could even come to bite them here against the Jets. While Darnold is no Josh Allen by any stretch of the imagination, he's a quarterback that can jump out in front quickly with his arm and, if that comes to fruition, the Patriots could be looking at a four-game losing streak to end the year. Along with this two-game winning streak, the Jets are 6-3 ATS since starting the year 0-6 ATS.

Projected score: Jets 21, Patriots 17

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 40 Bet Now

In a similar fashion to the spread, there's just not a lot of confidence that these teams can put up points. The total opened at 43 and was quick to take a nose dive below the 40-point marker and now sits at 39.5 on Saturday morning. If this holds, this Week 17 matchup will be one of the lower totals of the entire year (For reference, Saints-Broncos in Week 12 was the lowest of the year at 36.5). The Patriots have scored just 24 points combined over the last three games, which is the fewest in the NFL over the last three weeks. New York is not far behind as they rank as the fourth-lowest scoring club over that stretch with 49 total points. Unders are 6-0-1 in New England's past seven games after pushing vs. Buffalo last week.

Projected total: 38

Player Props

Cam Newton anytime touchdown (+110). One bright spot of Newton's game in New England this season has been the damage he's done with his feet in the red zone. The veteran has 12 rushing touchdowns, which ties a franchise record for a quarterback. When the Patriots get into the red area, Newton is still much more likely to take it in himself rather than throw it, which makes this his most favorable prop. The only concern is that his exposure to this game may be limited if he's benched in the second half like last week.

Jamison Crowder anytime touchdown (+163). Crowder was doing it all for New York last week, throwing for and receiving a touchdown in the Week 16 win over the Browns. He's a focal point in the Jets offense and New England's secondary was just torched by Stefon Diggs last week for three scores. All Crowder needs to do is have a third of an impact and he'll cash.