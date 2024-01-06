The New York Jets (6-10) and New England Patriots (4-12) will wrap up disappointing campaigns when they square off in an AFC East battle on Sunday afternoon. New York had its playoff chances dashed during a five-game losing streak from the beginning of November to the beginning of December. It has won two of its four games since then, but it is coming off a 37-20 loss at Cleveland. New England is in last place in the AFC East and is coming off a 27-21 loss at Buffalo.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the over/under is set at 30.5 points.

Patriots vs. Jets spread: Patriots -1.5

Patriots vs. Jets over/under: 30.5 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: Patriots -129, Jets +108

Patriots vs. Jets live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Patriots can cover

New England will be happy to return home for its finale after spending three of the last four weeks on the road. The Patriots won two of those three road games, beating the Steelers and Broncos despite those teams being motivated to keep their respective playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Bailey Zappe completed 25 of 33 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Denver, and he had 209 yards when New England easily covered the spread as a 15.5-point road underdog at Buffalo last week.

Zappe has completed 63.2% of his passes for 1,184 yards and six touchdowns since taking over the starting job at the beginning of December. He is facing a New York defense that has allowed at least 28 points in three straight games, including a 37-20 loss to Cleveland last week. The Patriots held the Jets to just 10 points when these teams met in September, and they have covered the spread in six straight meetings between these rivals.

Why the Jets can cover

New England has been one of the worst teams to wager on over the past two seasons, covering the spread just five times in its last 20 games. The Patriots are an NFL-worst 1-7 in their eight home games, and they have only covered the spread once in their last five January outings. Zappe finished with zero touchdowns and three interceptions against Buffalo last week, while Ezekiel Elliott was the leading rusher with just 39 yards.

New York's offense has shown signs of life over the past month, scoring 30 points on two occasions and averaging 20 points per game during a four-game stretch. Running back Breece Hall has averaged 90.5 rushing yards and run for two scores over the past two weeks. New England is within reach of the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, so the Patriots have no incentive to win on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

