Patriots vs. Jets pick: How to watch, stream AFC East matchup on CBS, CBS All Access

It's going to be an AFC East matchup in Foxborough on Sunday when the New York Jets roll into Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots.

Over the course of the first two weeks of the season, the reigning Super Bowl champs look like, well, the reigning Super Bowl champs. The Jets, meanwhile. have been hit with a string of injuries to start the year especially at the quarterback position. Starter Sam Darnold is currently dealing with mono and will be out for this game, while backup Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. That now has Luke Falk as the starter for Week 3.

Before we get more into the matchup, here are the details to watch this contest on Sunday.

Preview

The Jets (0-2) entered 2019 with hopes of being the No. 2 team in the division and fighting for a wild-card spot with second year quarterback Sam Darnold under center. Now, they find themselves without a win on the year and are trotting out third-string quarterback Luke Falk in Week 3. Not only have the Jets been handed bad luck with injuries at the quarterback position, but starting linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) also missed Week 2 and are still dealing with those injuries.

As for the Patriots (2-0), they are the same old team that has been atop the division for nearly two decades. While the offense with Tom Brady and the newly acquired Antonio Brown will always take up a good amount of the limelight, the defense has been the story thus far in 2019. Through two games, the Patriots defense has allowed just three points and shut out the Dolphins in Week 2, 43-0. It's early, but this defense may be the best that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have had in their tenure in New England.

Prediction

This one is pretty straightforward. A defense that has allowed just three points so far this season and had two pick-sixes last week is going up against a third-string quarterback. The Patriots should cruise to a 'W' to move to 3-0 on the year and continue their dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

Pick: Patriots, 33-0

