Who's Playing

Detroit @ New England

Current Records: Detroit 1-3; New England 1-3

What to Know

The Detroit Lions will head out on the road to face off against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

In almost any game, 45 points would all but guarantee a win. Not in this one. The Lions fell just short of the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 48-45. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from TE T.J. Hockenson, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 179 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Hockenson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Speaking of close games: New England fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-24. QB Bailey Zappe had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 99 yards passing. Zappe ended up with a passer rating of 144.10.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-3. The Lions and the Patriots are both 1-1 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.