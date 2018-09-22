Patriots vs. Lions odds: 'Sunday Night Football' picks and predictions from expert who's 9-3 on New England Games

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions each look to get back on track when the teams face off on "Sunday Night Football" at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots (1-1) were downed by the Jaguars 31-20, while the Lions fell to the 49ers to drop to 0-2. New England is a seven-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, has skyrocketed from 47 to 53.5. Before you make your Patriots vs. Lions picks, you need to see what Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh, a renowned data scientist and co-founder of AccuScore, specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. He is focused on NFL picks right now and is on a remarkable 9-3 hot streak on selections involving the Patriots.

He has scrutinized Patriots vs. Lions from every possible angle.

Oh knows the Patriots reacted to Sunday's loss at the Jaguars by adding more offensive firepower, trading a fifth-round draft pick for Browns WR Josh Gordon. He has only played in 11 games the last five seasons due to drug, injury and attitude issues, but Oh's advanced computer model sees Gordon as an ideal fit in New England. It projects one additional win over the course of the season for the Pats, with their Super Bowl championship odds rocketing from 16.9 percent to 27.2 percent.

Gordon is expected to make his debut on Sunday against the Lions.

While the passing game gets a boost, it could be New England's ground game that picks it up on "Sunday Night Football." The Lions rank dead-last in the NFL through two weeks in rush yards allowed (179.5 per game). Rex Burkhead has yet to break out, with 86 yards on 24 carries. But with Burkhead, James White and promising rookie Sony Michel all in the rotation, the Pats have the depth to run wild.

Just because the Patriots have plenty of firepower doesn't mean they'll cover a touchdown spread on "Sunday Night Football."

The Patriots' defense was torched by Blake Bortles, who threw for 377 yards and four TDs in the Jaguars' win on Sunday. That bodes well for Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who has already passed for 647 yards in two games. Kenny Golladay has already gained 203 yards on 13 receptions and Golden Tate has 188 yards on 14 catches. That doesn't include Marvin Jones (17 for 108) -- each WR has a touchdown, giving the Lions one of the top aerial attacks in the league.

Defensively, the Lions have been a nightmare for opposing passing games. They've allowed 168 passing yards per game, fourth-fewest in the NFL, and have eight QB sacks, third-most heading into Week 3.

Oh is leaning under, but he has evaluated all of these circumstances and says there's a huge X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard.

So which side of the spread is a must-back for Patriots vs. Lions?