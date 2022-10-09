Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (1-3) hit the road to take on the New England Patriots (1-3) in a cross-conference Week 5 NFL matchup. The Patriots are coming off a 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend, while the Lions are looking to rebound from a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 4 offensive shootout. Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for New England, which opens the door for rookie Bailey Zappe to make his first career NFL start against Detroit. The Patriots have won four of the past five meetings with the Lions.

Patriots vs. Lions spread: Patriots -3

Patriots vs. Lions over/under: 46.5 points

What you need to know about the Patriots

The Patriots will likely be led by their third-string quarterback, rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, after Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer both suffered injuries in past weeks. Zappe was sharp in relief of Hoyer in Week 4, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown. Fortunately for Zappe, he will be facing a Detroit defense that has struggled in 2022.

Detroit ranks dead last in the league in total yards and points allowed per game. If New England can limit or slow down Detroit's offensive attack, there should be plenty of opportunity for them to rack up enough yards and points to cover the spread at home.

What you need to know about the Lions

Detroit, meanwhile, fell 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks last week. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of TE T.J. Hockenson, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 179 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Hockenson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Swift will likely be out again for this game, but his replacement, Jamaal Williams has filled in admirably and leads the NFL is rushing touchdowns (6). The key in this game for Detroit will be the performance of its defense. If the Lions improve on the defensive side of the ball, they clearly have the firepower on offense to go into New England and give the Patriots all they can handle.

