The Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots will clash in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason on Friday. The Patriots secured a Wild Card spot last season after finishing with a 10-7 record. On the flip side, Carolina struggled during the 2021 campaign. The Panthers logged a 5-12 record and finished last in the NFC South.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Mass., is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Carolina is a 2-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Patriots odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Panthers picks or 2022 NFL preseason predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein has also nailed nine of his last 11 picks involving the Panthers, returning almost $700 for $100 players. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Patriots vs. Panthers from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks and analysis. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Pats:

Panthers vs. Patriots spread: Carolina -2

Panthers vs. Patriots over/under: 40.5 points

Panthers vs. Patriots money line: Carolina -130, New England +105

CAR: Over is 4-1 in Panthers' last five road games

NE: Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games

Why the Panthers can cover

Quarterback P.J. Walker should see plenty of action in this contest. Walker is an athletic playmaker looking to flash his talent. The Temple product owns an impressive arm with the ability to make plays with his legs if needed. In the first preseason contest, Walker went 10-for-19 for 136 yards.

Running back Spencer Brown also might gain valuable reps against New England. The undrafted free agent made a positive impact in Week 1 of the preseason. Brown racked up 36 yards with a score. The UAB product has strong vision and is a downhill runner. Second-year tailback Chuba Hubbard is another downhill ball-carrier with good vision. Hubbard is able to make defenders miss and provides this offense with a different element.

Why the Patriots can cover

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will be getting the majority of the snaps against Carolina. Zappe was one of the most prolific passers in the FBS during the 2021 campaign. The Western Kentucky product led the nation in passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62). Zappe is calm under center with terrific pocket presence.

The 2022 fourth-round pick played well in the preseason opener, going 19-for-32 for 205 yards with one passing touchdown. Zappe showed plenty of poise and pinpoint accuracy under pressure against the New York Giants. Zappe should play at least one half of football, which should be an advantage for New England.

