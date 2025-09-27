Young teams with the potential to go 2-2 on the season square off as the New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 4. Drake Maye and the Patriots (1-2) are still looking for their first home win of the season after a turnover-heavy performance cost them in a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. They will host a Panthers side (1-2) that should be full of confidence after upsetting the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 their last time out.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. New England is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Patriots odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Patriots are -244 money line favorites (risk $244 to win $100), while the Panthers are +200 underdogs.

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Patriots -5.5, over/under 43.5

The Panthers have been on a bit of a tear, scoring 49 unanswered points since trailing the Arizona Cardinals 27-3 in the third quarter of Week 2. Bryce Young went without a touchdown pass against Atlanta but ran in his own touchdown to open up scoring and didn't turn the ball over once. Chau Smith-Wade turned a Michael Penix Jr. pass into a pick six in Week 3, and the Panthers defense will push to pressure a Patriots offense that turned the ball over five times against Pittsburgh.



The Patriots are in an unusual situation being 0-2 at home to start the season but winning in Miami against the Dolphins for the first time since 2019. Mistakes played a massive role for New England in Week 3, even as Maye threw for 268 yards and had two touchdowns. New England's defense has been average, ranking 17th in the NFL in yards allowed per game (316.7) and hitting the Under in two games this season.

Model's Panthers vs. Patriots prediction, picks

Carolina is 2-1-0 ATS on the season while New England is 1-2-0 ATS, and both teams have the potential to make explosive plays. The SportsLine model likes the Patriots to win but the Panthers to keep it close, with Carolina covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

