Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ New England

Current Records: Las Vegas 2-0; New England 1-1

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders will head out on the road to face off against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Raiders should still be feeling good after a win, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

Las Vegas netted a 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints this past Monday. QB Derek Carr and TE Darren Waller were among the main playmakers for Las Vegas as the former passed for three TDs and 282 yards on 38 attempts and the latter caught 12 passes for one TD and 103 yards. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 120.70.

Meanwhile, New England scored first but ultimately less than the Seattle Seahawks in their matchup this past Sunday. New England was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 35-30 to Seattle. The contest was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but the Patriots were outplayed the rest of the way. The losing side was boosted by QB Cam Newton, who passed for one TD and 397 yards on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 47 yards. Newton's longest connection was to WR Julian Edelman for 49 yards in the third quarter.

The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Las Vegas suffered a grim 33-8 defeat to the Patriots when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Can Las Vegas avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 6-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.