Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, best NFL playoff predictions from model on 16-6 run

There are dozens of matchups to evaluate in the 2019 Super Bowl. Bill Belichick vs. Sean McVay, Tom Brady vs. the Rams' secondary, and the Patriots' offensive line vs. Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and the rest of the Rams' defense are just a few of the notable storylines headed into Patriots vs. Rams on Sunday. And after this game opened close to even, New England is now favored, going off at -2.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 56.5.

The model knows that while several of the season-long trends and stats might favor the Rams, Tom Brady and company have had one goal this season: get back to the Super Bowl to avenge last year's loss and win ring No. 6.

While their play was inconsistent during the regular season, the Patriots have been locked in when it mattered most. They trounced the Jets 38-3 in the regular season finale when they needed to secure a playoff bye. Then they blew out the Chargers 41-28 in a divisional round matchup that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicated. Two weeks ago, Bill Belichick's team went on the road and knocked off the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Losses to teams like the Jaguars, Lions, Dolphins and Titans are a distant memory at this point for a team playing its best football of the season.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the 2019 Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era.

The model knows that McVay has built one of the most adaptable schemes in the NFL. Quarterback Jared Goff has gone from potential bust to one of the league's highest-producing quarterbacks. Josh Reynolds slid right into No. 3 receiver duties when Cooper Kupp (knee) went down for the year. Even journeyman running back C.J. Anderson has put up big numbers when called upon.

All that doesn't happen by accident. McVay's offense creates mismatches and puts players in positions to succeed. His versatility has been the biggest reason Los Angeles has gone from 4-12 to 13-3 and a Super Bowl berth in the span of just two years. The Rams are also 3-1 against the spread on extended rest, and they've had two weeks to prepare for the 2019 Super Bowl.

