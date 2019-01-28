Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL playoff predictions from computer model on 16-6 roll

Two teams with contrasting philosophies will meet in the 2019 Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams are a young, vibrant team led by 33-year-old head coach Sean McVay and 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff, who has just two playoff wins under his belt. On the other side of the field are Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, who are appearing in their ninth Super Bowl since 2001 and began their dynasty by beating these same Rams 17 years ago. The latest Patriots vs. Rams odds have the Patriots favored by 2.5 points, while the over-under sits at 56.5, down 1.5 from the opening line. With such disparity between the two franchises going head-to-head in the Super Bowl 2019, making your Patriots vs. Rams picks won't be easy. However, before you lock in your predictions, be sure to check out the top 2019 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The Patriots have notoriously been slow starters in their eight Super Bowl appearances in the Brady-Belichick era.

The model knows the Patriots have notoriously been slow starters in their eight Super Bowl appearances in the Brady-Belichick era. In fact, New England has scored just three first-quarter points in those eight appearances. And in their five Super Bowl wins, the Patriots have not recorded a single first quarter point.

However, the Patriots' offense enters Super Bowl 53 firing on all cylinders. They've scored 21 first quarter points in their two playoff games thus far and are averaging 38 total over their last three contests. Brady has been superb over his last three appearances as well, throwing for 631 yards and six touchdowns. And the emergence of running back Sony Michel, who has racked up five rushing touchdowns in his last two games, has made New England's offense extremely dynamic.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

The Rams feature big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Rams are loaded with a plethora of young playmakers. Jared Goff has made tremendous strides in just his second full season as the starter, throwing for over 4,600 yards and 32 touchdowns in the regular season. Los Angeles' backfield also features a two-headed monster with Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. And on the outside, the Rams have two 1,000-plus-yard receivers in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.

On defense, the Rams are led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who led the league with 20.5 sacks during the regular season. Los Angeles' rush defense struggled at times during the regular season, allowing 5.1 yards per carry, which ranked dead last in the NFL. However, the Rams have flipped the switch and have been suffocating opposing running backs in the postseason. In fact, they've held Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to just 93 rushing yards combined. If the Rams can wreak havoc against the Patriots run game again on Super Bowl Sunday, it'll go a long way in the Rams covering the spread and possibly pulling off the small upset.

