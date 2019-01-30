Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL playoff predictions from dialed-in model on 16-6 roll

The New England Patriots (11-5) and Los Angeles Rams (13-3) not only had impressive records that led to the No. 2 seed in their respective conferences, they also outperformed Vegas expectations a majority of the time this season. Including the postseason, the Pats were 11-7 against the spread, while the Rams were 9-7 with two pushes. Something has to give in the 2019 Super Bowl, where New England is going off as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. The 2019 Super Bowl odds also have the over-under for total points set at 56.5, down from an open of 58. Kickoff is on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Before making any Patriots vs. Rams picks of your own, some unbiased advice can go a long way. That's why you should see the 2019 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model knows that while several of the season-long trends and stats might favor the Rams, Tom Brady and company have had one goal this season: get back to the Super Bowl to avenge last year's loss and win ring No. 6.

While their play was inconsistent during the regular season, the Patriots have been locked in when it mattered most. They trounced the Jets 38-3 in the regular season finale when they needed to secure a playoff bye. Then they blew out the Chargers 41-28 in a divisional round matchup that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicated. Two weeks ago, Bill Belichick's team went on the road and knocked off the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Losses to teams like the Jaguars, Lions, Dolphins and Titans are a distant memory at this point for a team playing its best football of the season.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

The model also knows that Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a veteran who had success against Brady and the Patriots when he was the defensive coordinator in Denver. Now, he again has the task of slowing down the Patriots, who look like an offensive juggernaut and are averaging 38 points in their last three contests.

Phillips will look to put pressure on Brady early and often. Luckily, the Rams' defense features one of the best defensive lines in the entire league. The interior presence of Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh will allow Phillips to dial up exotic blitzes that force Brady to get rid of the ball quickly.

And on offense, the Rams have been able to adjust. Against the Cowboys in the divisional round, they rushed for 273 yards. Then, against an underrated Saints defense in the NFL Championship, Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for almost 300 yards, out-dueling Drew Brees.

