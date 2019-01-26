Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL playoff predictions from model on 16-6 roll

The 2019 Super Bowl will feature two of the league's most explosive offenses as the the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and New England is favored by 2.5 points with the total set at 56.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. This is a rematch of Super Bowl 36, a game in which Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 20-17 victory as a 14-point underdog. It was Brady's first Super Bowl victory and he could become the first player in NFL history with six rings with a win against the Rams. However, before you make your Super Bowl LIII predictions, be sure to check out the top Patriots vs. Rams picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

If you're looking for experience, the Patriots are unmatched in that area when it comes to playing in the Super Bowl. They've been regulars in the NFL's biggest game as Tom Brady is set to play in the ninth Super Bowl of his career. The Rams, meanwhile, have just a few players who have made it this far in their career.

New England has found the next level this postseason, and its rushing attack is a huge part of the reason why. Over their last four games, the Patriots have averaged almost 190 yards of rushing per contest. Their trio of backs -- Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White -- all have specific skill sets, but Bill Belichick isn't afraid to use any of them in all areas of the field. That's a big reason why defenses have a hard time keying in on New England tendencies.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

The Rams feature big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Rams are loaded with a plethora of young playmakers. Jared Goff has made tremendous strides in just his second full season as the starter, throwing for over 4,600 yards and 32 touchdowns in the regular season. Los Angeles' backfield also features a two-headed monster with Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. And on the outside, the Rams have two 1,000-plus-yard receivers in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.

On defense, the Rams are led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who led the league with 20.5 sacks during the regular season. Los Angeles' rush defense struggled at times during the regular season, allowing 5.1 yards per carry, which ranked dead last in the NFL. However, the Rams have flipped the switch and have been suffocating opposing running backs in the postseason. In fact, they've held Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to just 93 rushing yards combined. If the Rams can wreak havoc against the Patriots run game again on Super Bowl Sunday, it'll go a long way in the Rams covering the spread and possibly pulling off the small upset.

