Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL playoff predictions from model on 16-6 run

The New England Patriots go for their sixth Super Bowl title when they play the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Super Bowl 53 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and airs on CBS. New England (13-5) is in its third straight Super Bowl, and ninth overall under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. The Rams (15-3) last appeared in the Super Bowl following the 2001 season, when they lost 20-17 as heavy favorites to the Brady-led Pats. With a 2019 Super Bowl victory, New England would tie Pittsburgh for the most Super Bowls won by any franchise. Sportsbooks list New England as a two-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 58 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. Before you make any Patriots vs. Rams picks, check out the Super Bowl predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering Super Bowl LIII on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Patriots vs. Rams (stream live on fuboTV) and locked in a point-spread pick. We can tell you the computer is leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread carries all the value, making it a must-back. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account New England's striking offensive performance over the past four games, a stretch in which the Pats have averaged 35 points. In the 2019 NFL playoffs, Brady is 64 of 90 (71.1 percent) for 691 yards and New England has rushed for 331 yards and eight touchdowns. Five of those scores came from rookie Sony Michel, but the backfield also features pass-catcher James White and do-it-all running back Rex Burkhead.

New England's offensive line is playing at an elite level. Against the Chiefs' NFL-best pass rush, the Pats allowed zero sacks and just one QB hit.

But just because New England is a legitimate dynasty doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

L.A. showed tremendous grit in overcoming a 13-0 deficit in the NFC Championship Game, winning 26-23 in overtime on Greg Zeurlein's 57-yard field goal. And these Rams are loaded with stars on both sides of the ball. Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh are the NFL's best interior defensive line duo, and it's not even close. Donald led the league with 20.5 sacks, adding four forced fumbles, and is a leading contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was uncoverable in the NFC title game, catching all seven of his targets from quarterback Jared Goff for 107 yards. With the Patriots intent on stopping L.A.'s double-barreled running game, Cooks could be in for another 100-yard performance in Super Bowl LIII.

Who wins the 2019 Super Bowl?And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over on Super Bowl Sunday, all from the red-hot computer model that's returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons, and find out.