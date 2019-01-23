Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL playoff predictions from proven model on 16-6 run

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head on Sunday, Feb. 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53. It's an NFL dynasty against one of the league's most exciting young teams and oddsmakers are expecting a close, high-scoring affair if the lines are any indication of what will happen. New England is favored by 2.5 with the total at 57.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. However, giving Bill Belichick and Sean McVay two weeks to prepare for each other could mean we see a chess match on Super Bowl Sunday. So before you make your Patriots vs. Rams picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine first.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering Super Bowl LIII on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Patriots vs. Rams and locked in a point-spread pick.

Despite winning the AFC East and earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Patriots faced questions all season about whether or not this was the beginning of the end thanks to five losses to non-playoff teams.

However, the silence is deafening after the way they've performed this postseason. Tom Brady continues to make big plays whenever he's needed at 41 years of age, but the true genesis of New England coming to life has been a spectacular rushing attack.

They've averaged nearly 166 yards rushing per game in the postseason, with rookie running back Sony Michel rushing for 242 yards and five touchdowns in those games. And during their current four-game winning streak, the Patriots have averaged nearly 184 yards of rushing per contest, and if they can run the football effectively against the Rams it could help them take the game out of the dynamic Rams offense's hands. Just like they did against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

L.A. showed tremendous grit in overcoming a 13-0 deficit in the NFC Championship Game, winning 26-23 in overtime on Greg Zeurlein's 57-yard field goal. And these Rams are loaded with stars on both sides of the ball. Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh are the NFL's best interior defensive line duo, and it's not even close. Donald led the league with 20.5 sacks, adding four forced fumbles, and is a leading contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was uncoverable in the NFC title game, catching all seven of his targets from quarterback Jared Goff for 107 yards. With the Patriots intent on stopping L.A.'s double-barreled running game, Cooks could be in for another 100-yard performance in Super Bowl LIII.

