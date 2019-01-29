Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL playoff predictions from top-rated model on 16-6 roll

The New England Patriots defeated the then-St. Louis Rams for their first ever championship in Super Bowl 36. Now, the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet with the Lombardi Trophy on the line on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in wintry Atlanta. Tom Brady can become the first player in NFL history with six Super Bowl rings with a victory, while Sean McVay could become the youngest head coach to win the big game at just 33-years-old. Brady and the Patriots enter the 2019 Super Bowl as 2.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56.5. Before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks of your own, you should see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows the Patriots have notoriously been slow starters in their eight Super Bowl appearances in the Brady-Belichick era. In fact, New England has scored just three first-quarter points in those eight appearances. And in their five Super Bowl wins, the Patriots have not recorded a single first quarter point.

However, the Patriots' offense enters Super Bowl 53 firing on all cylinders. They've scored 21 first quarter points in their two playoff games thus far and are averaging 38 total over their last three contests. Brady has been superb over his last three appearances as well, throwing for 631 yards and six touchdowns. And the emergence of running back Sony Michel, who has racked up five rushing touchdowns in his last two games, has made New England's offense extremely dynamic.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

The model also knows that Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a veteran who had success against Brady and the Patriots when he was the defensive coordinator in Denver. Now, he again has the task of slowing down the Patriots, who look like an offensive juggernaut and are averaging 38 points in their last three contests.

Phillips will look to put pressure on Brady early and often. Luckily, the Rams' defense features one of the best defensive lines in the entire league. The interior presence of Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh will allow Phillips to dial up exotic blitzes that force Brady to get rid of the ball quickly.

And on offense, the Rams have been able to adjust. Against the Cowboys in the divisional round, they rushed for 273 yards. Then, against an underrated Saints defense in the NFL Championship, Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for almost 300 yards, out-dueling Drew Brees.

