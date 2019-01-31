Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL playoff predictions from unbiased model on 16-6 roll

Atlanta was the host city the last time the Rams won a title, as the franchise knocked off the Titans in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXXIV. The city will be the same, but the venue and opponent will be different this time around as the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. It's a battle between an NFL dynasty and a franchise that's quickly risen the ranks in the NFC. The 2019 Super Bowl odds have Los Angeles listed as a 2.5-point underdog in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds, while the total number of points Vegas expects to be scored is 56.5, down 1.5 from the opening line. Patriots vs. Rams picks are rolling in from across the world, so before you jump in on the action, be sure to view the 2019 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model knows that while several of the season-long trends and stats might favor the Rams, Tom Brady and company have had one goal this season: get back to the Super Bowl to avenge last year's loss and win ring No. 6.

While their play was inconsistent during the regular season, the Patriots have been locked in when it mattered most. They trounced the Jets 38-3 in the regular season finale when they needed to secure a playoff bye. Then they blew out the Chargers 41-28 in a divisional round matchup that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicated. Two weeks ago, Bill Belichick's team went on the road and knocked off the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Losses to teams like the Jaguars, Lions, Dolphins and Titans are a distant memory at this point for a team playing its best football of the season.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the 2019 Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

The model knows the Rams surged to the top of the NFC West with a dominant offense that regularly lit up the scoreboard. They generated at least 30 points in 11 of their first 12 games of the season, with their output reaching its peak in a 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in one of the most memorable Monday Night Football games in history.

And while the offense has remained strong, Wade Phillips' defense has taken another step in the postseason, helping the Rams reach Super Bowl 53. They're second in total defense among the 12 teams that reached the playoffs and were incredibly impressive against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, allowing just 48 yards rushing, sacking Drew Brees twice and snagging an interception. Moreover, the Rams actually have a higher point differential than the Patriots this season, 8.6 to 7.2, and won outright against New Orleans in their only game as an underdog (+3).

