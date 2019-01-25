Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL predictions from model on 16-6 run

With every detail of the game scrutinized and millions of dollars flowing in from professional and amateur bettors, the 2019 Super Bowl odds should see some movement. That's already been the case as the Patriots are now favored by 2.5 points over the Rams, up a point from the opening line. The over-under, meanwhile, is set at 57 after opening at 58 in the NFL odds. In a fascinating coaching matchup between the legendary Bill Belichick and up-and-coming star Sean McVay, making Patriots vs. Rams picks won't be easy. And before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks of your own, be sure to check out NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering Super Bowl LIII on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The computer is leaning over, but it also says one side of the spread has all that value.

If you're looking for experience, the Patriots are unmatched in that area when it comes to playing in the Super Bowl. They've been regulars in the NFL's biggest game as Tom Brady is set to play in the ninth Super Bowl of his career. The Rams, meanwhile, have just a few players who have made it this far in their career.

New England has found the next level this postseason, and its rushing attack is a huge part of the reason why. Over their last four games, the Patriots have averaged almost 190 yards of rushing per contest. Their trio of backs -- Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White -- all have specific skill sets, but Bill Belichick isn't afraid to use any of them in all areas of the field. That's a big reason why defenses have a hard time keying in on New England tendencies.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

McVay has overseen a massive transformation of the Rams. Just two years ago, they were an afterthought in their first season in Los Angeles as they went 4-12. There was steady improvement in 2017 as they jumped to 11-5 and lost in the Wild Card Round, and then they exploded towards the top of the standings in 2018 with a 13-3 record.

Teams with vacancies scrambled to hire McVay-type coaches this offseason, but for now, the Rams remain ahead of the curve. McVay has helped transform quarterback Jared Goff from a potential bust to a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and combined with an impressive group of weapons including Todd Gurley, C.J. Anderson, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds, the Rams are in great position to cover the spread, or even win outright, in what could be the turning of a new page in NFL history.

