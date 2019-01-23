Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL predictions from proven model on 16-6 run

The latest 2019 Super Bowl odds have the New England Patriots at -2.5 against the Los Angeles Rams, while the over-under is set at 57.5. If you're laying a bet on the money line, the Rams are at +115, meaning a $100 bet on Los Angeles to win outright would return $115. This Feb. 3 matchup in Atlanta on CBS is one of the most-anticipated games in recent history as a proven dynasty in New England looks to add another title, while Sean McVay and the Rams look to prove they are the league's new top power. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to check in on the Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Patriots vs. Rams (stream live on fuboTV) and locked in a point-spread pick.

If you're looking for experience, the Patriots are unmatched in that area when it comes to playing in the Super Bowl. They've been regulars in the NFL's biggest game as Tom Brady is set to play in the ninth Super Bowl of his career. The Rams, meanwhile, have just a few players who have made it this far in their career.

New England has found the next level this postseason, and its rushing attack is a huge part of the reason why. Over their last four games, the Patriots have averaged almost 190 yards of rushing per contest. Their trio of backs -- Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White -- all have specific skill sets, but Bill Belichick isn't afraid to use any of them in all areas of the field. That's a big reason why defenses have a hard time keying in on New England tendencies.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

L.A. showed tremendous grit in overcoming a 13-0 deficit in the NFC Championship Game, winning 26-23 in overtime on Greg Zeurlein's 57-yard field goal. And these Rams are loaded with stars on both sides of the ball. Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh are the NFL's best interior defensive line duo, and it's not even close. Donald led the league with 20.5 sacks, adding four forced fumbles, and is a leading contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was uncoverable in the NFC title game, catching all seven of his targets from quarterback Jared Goff for 107 yards. With the Patriots intent on stopping L.A.'s double-barreled running game, Cooks could be in for another 100-yard performance in Super Bowl LIII.

