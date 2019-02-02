Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, top NFL playoff predictions from model on 16-6 run

Just two years removed from a four-win season in which head coach Jeff Fisher was fired, the Los Angeles Rams are one victory away from completing one of the most stunning turnarounds in NFL history at the 2019 Super Bowl. However, they'll face the New England Patriots, who are making their ninth Super Bowl appearance in 18 years on Sunday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It's the new generation versus the old guard, as Sean McVay and Jared Goff look to match wits with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Vegas is giving experience the edge for now, with New England listed as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. Bookmakers are also expecting plenty of scoring, with the total at 56.5 in the live 2019 Super Bowl odds, down 1.5 from the opener. Before you make your 2019 Super Bowl picks, you'll want to see the latest Patriots vs. Rams predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering Super Bowl LIII on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Patriots vs. Rams in the Atlanta Super Bowl. We can tell you the computer is leaning over.

The model knows that while several of the season-long trends and stats might favor the Rams, Tom Brady and company have had one goal this season: get back to the Super Bowl to avenge last year's loss and win ring No. 6.

While their play was inconsistent during the regular season, the Patriots have been locked in when it mattered most. They trounced the Jets 38-3 in the regular season finale when they needed to secure a playoff bye. Then they blew out the Chargers 41-28 in a divisional round matchup that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicated. Two weeks ago, Bill Belichick's team went on the road and knocked off the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Losses to teams like the Jaguars, Lions, Dolphins and Titans are a distant memory at this point for a team playing its best football of the season.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the 2019 Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era.

The model also knows that one of the keys for the Rams is that they remain committed to running the football. L.A. has covered its last four games and averaged a staggering 193.5 yards rushing during that span. In games where the Rams have rushed for fewer than 100 yards, the Rams were just 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

Whether it's Todd Gurley, C.J. Anderson, or some combination of the two, the Rams need to be able to grab big chunks of yardage on the ground to open things up for quarterback Jared Goff through the air. Goff had a 112.3 passer rating on play-action passes and the Rams have led the NFL in percentage of plays utilizing play-action the last two seasons to help advance their turnaround.

