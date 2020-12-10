Fast starts by the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals overshadowed the fact that the Los Angeles Rams also began the 2020 NFL season strongly. While their NFC West rivals have faltered, the Rams have been steady with a run of three wins in four games and are tied for the division lead. Los Angeles will attempt to make a play for the NFL playoff bracket when it hosts the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Rams (8-4), who posted a 38-28 victory at Arizona last Sunday, play three of their final four games at home. New England (6-6) rolled to a 45-0 win over Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 for its fourth win in five contests. Los Angeles is a five-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Patriots odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 44.5.

Patriots vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -5

Patriots vs. Rams over-under: 44.5 points

Patriots vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -230, New England +195

LA: Rams are 8-2 against the spread in prime time since the start of last season

NE: Under has hit in eight Patriots games

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles dominated the Cardinals last Sunday, recording advantages of 30-18 in first downs, 463-232 in total yards and 344-140 through the air.

Quarterback Jared Goff was instrumental in the win, completing 37-of-47 attempts for 351 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score. The fifth-year quarterback is seventh in the NFL with 3,372 yards as he seeks his fourth straight 4,000-yard campaign.

The Rams utilized running back Cam Akers more last Sunday, as the rookie carried a season-high 21 times for 72 yards and a TD. The 21-year-old from Florida State has gained at least 70 yards in his last two games after recording fewer than 40 in seven of his first eight contests.

Why the Patriots can cover

Cam Newton isn't having a standout season as a passer, but his legs have helped New England remain in the NFL playoff picture. The former league MVP threw for a mere 69 yards against the Chargers last Sunday but ran for two touchdowns, marking the NFL-record fourth time he has done so this season. It was the 10th time Newton has recorded at least two rushing TDs, also a league record.

Newton is second on the Patriots with 435 rushing yards, the eighth time in nine full seasons he has eclipsed the 400-yard plateau. Damien Harris ran for 80 yards last Sunday and leads the team with 641 on 126 carries while playing in only nine games.

