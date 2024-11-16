The New England Patriots (3-7) will try to build on their recent momentum when they face the Los Angeles Rams (4-5) on Sunday afternoon. New England has pulled off a pair of upset wins in the last three weeks, beating the Jets and Bears. The Patriots are still in last place in the AFC East, but they have something to build on under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Los Angeles is in 10th place in the NFC standings after its three-game winning streak was snapped in a 23-15 loss to Miami last week. The Rams have not faced the Patriots since notching a 24-3 win at home in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Rams are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Patriots vs. Rams spread: Rams -4.5

Patriots vs. Rams over/under: 43.5 points

Patriots vs. Rams money line: Rams -220, Patriots +180

Why the Patriots can cover

New England is returning home for the first time since the end of October, when it picked up a 25-22 win over the Jets as a 7-point underdog. The Patriots were able to spring that upset without rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who left with a concussion. Maye returned for an overtime loss to the Titans the following week and led the Patriots to a 19-3 win over the Bears last week.

He completed 15 of 25 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 24 yards on four carries. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson added 74 rushing yards, and New England's defense held Chicago to just 142 total yards. The Patriots have covered the spread in six of the last eight meetings between these teams, winning six of the last seven matchups outright.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles was able to reset its season with a Week 6 bye following a 1-4 start to the campaign. The Rams rattled off three consecutive wins over the Raiders, Vikings and Seahawks to get back into the playoff conversation. They had that winning streak snapped in a 23-15 loss to Miami on Monday, despite getting 293 passing yards from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

He has 2,262 passing yards and nine touchdowns this season, going over 275 passing yards in three straight games. Third-year running back Kyren Williams leads the rushing attack with 664 yards and eight touchdowns. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are both healthy heading into this important matchup.

How to make Patriots vs. Rams picks

