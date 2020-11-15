Who's Playing

Baltimore @ New England

Current Records: Baltimore 6-2; New England 3-5

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road again on Sunday and play against the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Gillette Stadium. The Ravens have a defense that allows only 17.75 points per game, so New England's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Baltimore had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. It was another big night for Baltimore's QB Lamar Jackson, who accumulated 170 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 58 yards. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 144.70.

Meanwhile, New England narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New York Jets 30-27. It took four tries, but New England can finally say that they have a win on the road. QB Cam Newton and WR Jakobi Meyers were among the main playmakers for the Patriots as the former accumulated 274 passing yards in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns and the latter caught 12 passes for 169 yards. Newton ended up with a passer rating of 142.90.

Special teams collected 12 points for New England. K Nick Folk booted in three field goals, the longest a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

The Ravens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 6-2 and New England to 3-5. One last thing to keep an eye on: Baltimore gashed the left side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the left sideline for 31 yards on 2.58 yards per rush for 12 points of their total 24. That's bad news for New England, who had a hard time containing the rush on the left side of the field against the Jets.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a solid 7-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England and Baltimore both have one win in their last two games.