Baltimore @ New England

Current Records: Baltimore 1-1; New England 1-1

What to Know

The New England Patriots will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots should still be riding high after a win, while Baltimore will be looking to regain their footing.

This past Sunday, New England narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. New England relied on the efforts of WR Nelson Agholor, who caught six passes for one TD and 110 yards, and RB Damien Harris, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Agholor had some trouble finding his footing against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Baltimore suffered a bitter defeat this past Sunday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Miami. The Ravens were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 42-38 to the Dolphins. Baltimore was up 28-7 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. They might have lost, but man -- QB Lamar Jackson was a total machine. He passed for three TDs and 318 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 119 yards. Jackson's 75-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Rashod Bateman in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Patriots didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Baltimore when the teams previously met two seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. Will New England repeat their success, or do the Ravens have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a 3-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England have won two out of their last three games against Baltimore.