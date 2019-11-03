Patriots vs. Ravens odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 87-60 roll

The New England Patriots look to continue their NFL dominance when they battle the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in a clash of first-place teams in the AFC. The Patriots (8-0), who have not lost since last December, have won 10 straight division titles, while the Ravens (5-2), who have put together two consecutive winning seasons, have been winning by controlling the ball and lead the NFL in time of possession. Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. New England leads the league in scoring, averaging 31.3 points per game, while Baltimore ranks second at 30.6. New England is favored by three-points in the latest Patriots vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Ravens picks of your own, see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New England has been the class of the NFL for two decades and has compiled a 508-391-9 all-time record in 60 seasons, including six Super Bowl championships in 11 appearances. The Patriots have won 10 or more games in 16 straight seasons and 17 in 18 years, while posting a winning record in 18 consecutive seasons. Plus, New England enters Sunday's showdown having won 11 of its last 14 meetings against the Ravens.

Offensively, quarterback Tom Brady has been nearly flawless this year, completing 200-of-309 passes for 2,251 yards and 13 touchdowns. In seven career games against the Ravens, Brady has completed 148-of-249 passes for 1,892 yards – an average of 270.3 – and nine touchdowns.

But just because New England is perfect on the season does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Ravens spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because Baltimore has been playing well in its own right. The Ravens have won three straight, including an impressive 30-16 victory at Seattle prior to last week's bye. Newly-acquired cornerback Marcus Peters has already made a big splash, intercepting a Russell Wilson pass and returning it for a touchdown at Seattle. Since entering the league in 2015, Peters' five pick-sixes is tops among all NFL defenders. Baltimore has a two-game lead in the AFC North and is looking to win its sixth division title and second in a row.

Offensively, quarterback Lamar Jackson has played well, completing 136-of-215 passes for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also leads the Ravens in rushing with 576 yards and three TDs. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in the past two games, including 152 yards against Cincinnati.

