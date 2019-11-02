Patriots vs. Ravens odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 87-60 run

The Baltimore Ravens look to slow down the New England Patriots when they meet in a key AFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens (5-2), first in the AFC North, are 2-1 at home this season, while the Patriots (8-0) are first in the AFC East and 4-0 on the road. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots lead the all-time series 10-3, including 8-1 during the regular season. New England is a 3-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Patriots picks of your own, see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Patriots have won 13 in a row, including a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII last February. The Patriots' last loss was a 17-10 decision at Pittsburgh on Dec. 16, 2018. New England has been winning with defense and has allowed just four touchdowns through eight games. Since the 1970 merger, the fewest touchdowns a defense has allowed through nine games is six.

Having a monster season is linebacker Jamie Collins, who has 44 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception return for touchdown. He's also returned a fumble for a score.

But just because New England is perfect on the season does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Ravens spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because Baltimore has been playing well in its own right. The Ravens have won three straight, including an impressive 30-16 victory at Seattle prior to last week's bye. Newly-acquired cornerback Marcus Peters has already made a big splash, intercepting a Russell Wilson pass and returning it for a touchdown at Seattle. Since entering the league in 2015, Peters' five pick-sixes is tops among all NFL defenders. Baltimore has a two-game lead in the AFC North and is looking to win its sixth division title and second in a row.

Offensively, quarterback Lamar Jackson has played well, completing 136-of-215 passes for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also leads the Ravens in rushing with 576 yards and three TDs. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in the past two games, including 152 yards against Cincinnati.

