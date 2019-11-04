Patriots vs. Ravens odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from proven model on 87-60 roll

The New England Patriots will look to put the clamps on yet another offense when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots (8-0), who have already posted two shutouts this season, are allowing opponents just 7.6 points per game on defense, while the Ravens (5-2), whose only losses were at Kansas City and against Cleveland, are 1-3 at home all-time against New England. Additionally, the Patriots have won three of the last five games played against Baltimore. Sunday's kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. New England is a three-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Patriots odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Ravens picks of your own, you need to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows the Patriots have had massive success against Baltimore over the years. New England has won 11 of its last 14 meetings against the Ravens, which includes a 30-23 victory in December 2016. In that matchup, Tom Brady threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Julian Edelman hauled-in seven passes for 73 yards.

Edelman will be eying up another big game this week against the Ravens. He leads the Patriots with 53 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Edelman has had at least seven receptions in each of the last four games, including nine receptions for 113 yards three weeks ago against the Giants. Last week, he caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns.

But just because New England is perfect on the season does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Ravens spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because the Ravens feature one of the league's most potent offenses. In fact, the Ravens are averaging 434.9 yards of total offense per game, which ranks second in the NFL. Lamar Jackson has been sensational for Baltimore this season, having thrown for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews has also made a major impact on the Ravens' offense, catching a team-high 36 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns. He had back-to-back eight-catch, 100-plus yard games to start the season against the Dolphins and Cardinals, catching touchdowns in both contests.

However, it's Baltimore's ground game that has helped the Ravens secure three consecutive victories. The Ravens are averaging 204.1 yards per game on the ground, the top mark in the NFL. Running back Mark Ingram leads the way for Baltimore, having racked up 470 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 99 carries.

