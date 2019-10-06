Patriots vs. Redskins odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from top computer model

Throughout the first three games of their season, the New England Patriots have looked as dominant as ever, besting the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets by a combined score of 103-17. Even when they were finally tested last week by the Buffalo Bills, experience inevitably showed through, as the Patriots forced four turnovers to secure a 16-10 win despite being out-gained by 151 yards. Now, the Patriots will visit an increasingly desperate Washington Redskins squad that is off to an 0-4 start with rumors swirling about the future of head coach Jay Gruden. New England is a 16.5-point favorite for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at FedEx Field. The total is down to 42 from 47 in the latest Patriots vs. Redskins odds amid uncertainty around the Redskins' quarterback situation. But before you make your Week 5 NFL predictions, see the Patriots vs. Redskins picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows the Redskins were gutted last time out. Washington had only eight first downs against the Giants and converted just two-of-11 third downs. As a result, Washington didn't hit 200 yards of total offense. Standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin sat with a hamstring injury and could be sidelined once again on Sunday. However, the Patriots have failed to cover their last two games, which had NFL spreads of seven and 21. They're also just 1-1 against the number as a road favorite.

The model also knows that the Patriots boast an experienced defense that makes stops when it matters most. New England is allowing just a 13.5 percent third-down conversion rate (best in the NFL) and has allowed just one touchdown on four trips inside the red zone this season.

The Patriots have also forced 10 turnovers and racked up 18 sacks, disrupting the rhythm of opposing offenses. They've also scored three defensive and special teams touchdowns, providing sparks even as the offense has struggled to establish consistency in the running game. They're No. 1 in points allowed and yards allowed.

