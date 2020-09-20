The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were responsible for one of the most thrilling Super Bowls of all-time, as an end-zone interception by Bill Belichick's defense secured a victory in Super Bowl XLIX. The two teams met again during the 2016 regular season, where the Seahawks got some measure of revenge by winning in Foxborough. The next chapter of their rivalry will unfold on Sunday night, with the new-look Patriots offense heading to Seattle to square off with Pete Carroll's Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football."

While their Sunday night showdown is sure to be a fun watch regardless of whether you're betting on the action, we've got you covered in this space with everything you need to know from a gambling perspective. All odds are courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Wash.)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Patriots at Seahawks (-4)

The line reopened last Sunday evening at Seahawks -4 and moved up a half-point on Monday. But it wasn't to last, as the line swung back to Seahawks -4 by Tuesday and has stayed there ever since, aside from a brief stop at Seahawks -3.5 on Sunday morning. Worth noting: This is the first time in 65 regular-season games that the Patriots have been underdogs, per CBS Sports research.

Pick: Patriots +4. I know the Patriots didn't exactly light up the field with Cam Newton under center in Week 1, but are you really going to give the greatest coach in NFL history four points in a primetime matchup? The Seahawks flew high in their Week 1 beatdown of the Falcons, but they were also able to catch Atlanta off-guard with their pass-happy NFL gameplan. That only works once in the best of circumstances, and often works not at all against a coach of Bill Belichick's caliber.

Play moneyline at Patriots +175? Definitely. The Patriots need to have a better than 36.4% chance of winning for the value to make sense on this line, and I'm only slightly exaggerating when I say I might give Belichick at least that chance of winning a football game with you or me at quarterback.

Over/Under 45

This total reopened at 45.5 last Sunday but quickly settled at 45, though it was available at 44.5 briefly as well.

Pick: Over. I think this one is going to be close, so I'm not looking to play it either way.

Player props

Cam Newton

O/U 21.5 completions

O/U 33.5 attempts

O/U 236.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Under -130)

O/U 7.5 rushing attempts

O/U 37.5 rushing yards

The passing props will determine on what McDaniels has in store for the Seahawks, but you have to love the over on the rushing stats. The Seahawks were the worst team in the league against QB rushes last year, allowing 5.98 yards per carry, per CBS Sports research. With Cam Newton possibly running wild -- plus whatever wrinkles Belichick and Josh McDaniels add to the gameplan this week -- you have to think he's able to top these totals.

O/U 20.5 completions

O/U 32.5 attempts

O/U 238.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -135)

O/U 21.5 rushing yards

That passing yardage total seems well in the realm of possibility for a quarterback of Wilson's caliber, but the Patriots only gave up 239 passing yards to three quarterbacks last year. If I'm playing a Wilson prop, I have to take the Under on passing yards.

Other props to consider

Sony Michel Over 34.5 rushing yards

The Patriots rumbled for 217 rushing yards in their Week 1 win over the Dolphins, but Newton was by far the leading rusher while the rest of the carries were spread out among several players. But I think Michel will gradually take more of the workload as the season moves on and he proves his health. The Seahawks didn't give up a ton of rushing yardage due to game script last week, but they ranked 28th in the league in yards per carry allowed in 2019. Michel may be able to top this total with only seven or eight carries.

Carlos Hyde Under 30.5 rushing yards

Hyde actually led the Seahawks backfield in carries last week, even though that amounted to just 23 yards on seven totes. Even if the Seahawks look to run the ball more this week, I think that means more carries for Chris Carson, who was featured more in the passing attack last week. And it's also worth noting that the Pats saw the fifth-fewest amount of carries in the league last year.

Seahawks have more punts +185

The Patriots are the favorites here at -105, with a tie checking in at +290. But New England had nine fewer punts than the opposition last year, while the Seahawks punted 15 more times than their opponents in 2019. And I trust a Bill Belichick defense to get more stops and therefore force more punts.