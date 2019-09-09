Patriots vs. Steelers final score: Gordon, Dorsett shine as New England blows out Pittsburgh in opener
Patriots get the better of the Steelers in the opener
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Well, the Super Bowl champs look like the Super Bowl champs. The Steelers, on the other hand, didn't exactly establish themselves as a threat in the AFC just yet.
In the opener, the Patriots dropped a Super Bowl banner and then proceeded to drop a 33-3 beatdown of the Steelers on Sunday night. The contest wasn't even as close as the score indicates, with New England having a hold of things pretty much from the get go.
Tom Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. On the scores, it was Phillip Dorsett on the receiving end of two, while Josh Gordon had the first score of 2019 for the team with a nice 20-yard run to the end zone in the first quarter.
For the Steelers, they came out flat and stayed that way throughout most of the contest. Part of that is credit to New England's defense, but being nearly doubled in total yards of offense and first downs has something to do with the game plan as well.
Given that, it's back to the drawing board for Pittsburgh, who will match up with the Seahawks in their home opener on Sunday. New England is set to welcome in Antonio Brown on Monday before taking a trip to Miami to face the Dolphins.
To see how it all play out in real time, check out our live blog of the night below. You can watch the replay, including in condensed and all-22 formats, with NFL Game Pass.
-
