Patriots vs. Steelers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Patriots vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
New England (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Last Season Records: New England 11-5-0; Pittsburgh 9-6-1;
What to Know
New England and Pittsburgh are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England was 11-5 last season and, of course, capped off the postseason with a 13-3 victory over the Rams in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was on the positive side of .500 (9-6-1) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Patriots were second in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only seven. As for Pittsburgh, they ranked first in the league in sacks, closing the year with 52 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
New England has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Steelers.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
New England have won three out of their last four games against Pittsburgh.
- Dec 16, 2018 - Pittsburgh 17 vs. New England 10
- Dec 17, 2017 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. New England 27
- Jan 22, 2017 - New England 36 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 23, 2016 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. New England 27
Watch This Game Live
