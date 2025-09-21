The Steelers are mixing a few things up today in an effort to fix their defense. Perhaps the biggest one is Cole Holcomb apparently replacing Payton Wilson at starting ILB. Wilson had a sack last week, but he's not as good in run support as Holcomb, who battled back to make the Steelers' roster after a serious knee injury sustained in 2023 wiped out his entire 2024 season.
Patriots vs. Steelers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 3 AFC game
New England hosts Pittsburgh in an AFC showdown
Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's Week 3 showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.
Both teams entered Sunday with 1-1 records. New England started the Mike Vrabel era with a Week 1 loss to the Raiders before giving the former Patriots linebacker his first win in his new role last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers started the season with a dramatic win over the New York Jets before getting thumped last Sunday by visiting Seattle.
Foxborough has been a house of horrors for Mike Tomlin's Steelers, who have lost four straight games in New England dating back to the 2013 season. The Steelers haven't won in New England since 2008 and have won just two times in Foxborough over the past 30 years.
Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
When: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Steelers 1.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel)
With Kaleb Johnson's struggles, the Steelers activated fellow RB Trey Sermon off the practice squad on Saturday. Sermon, a former 49ers third round pick, had a successful summer with Pittsburgh that included two touchdowns in the preseason. He might be the Steelers' best RB in between the tackles. Will be interesting to see if he gets any playing time today.
Click here to read a story we did this summer about Sermon's impressive start to training camp.
The Patriots are wearing their throwback jerseys that they wore during their first Super Bowl appearance back in 1985. It's been a weekend of remembering for the Patriots, who yesterday inducted former WR Julian Edelman and former coach Bill Parcells into their Hall of Fame.
New England is healthier than Pittsburgh, but it will continue to be without Christian Gonzalez. Marcus Jones is once again in line to replace Gonzalez in the starting lineup.
The Patriots have been elite against the run this season, but they are struggling mightily against the pass. They are 32nd in the league so far in passing yards allowed.
Pittsburgh is without three defensive starters today in Porter, Highsmith and Elliott. Derrick Harmon is active for the first time this season after injuring his knee in the Steelers' preseason finale.
Injuries has been a reason why Pittsburgh's defense has struggled so far this season. Teams have also found a way to neutralize T.J. Watt, who hasn't had a sack in six games dating back to last season.
Welcome to our live coverage of Steelers-Patriots. Both teams enter today's game with 1-1 records.
The Patriots lost a close game to the Raiders in Week 1 but rebounded with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins last Sunday. Conversely, the Steelers opened the 2025 season with a dramatic win over the Jets, but struggled during last Sunday's home opener against Seattle.
The Steelers have lost four straight games in New England and haven't won in Foxboro since 2008.
