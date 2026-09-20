Patriots vs. Steelers live updates: New England looks to avoid dreaded 0-2 start

The New England Patriots open up Gillette Stadium for the first time in 2026 as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Drake Maye and company look to avoid an 0-2 start to the year after a rather disastrous showing in the opener in Seattle. Not only did they lose to the Seahawks in a Super Bowl LX rematch, but they also lost to backup Drew Lock after Sam Darnold left the game on the opening drive with an injury. Maye collapsed in the fourth quarter, throwing three total interceptions, so he'll look to try and bounce back to his MVP-caliber form from 2025. However, he'll have to do so without his new No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, whom the Patriots placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

As for Pittsburgh, they're looking to jump out to 2-0 on the young season after taking down the Atlanta Falcons. While they got into the win column, it wasn't pretty on the offensive side of the ball, averaging just 4.1 yards per play. Stellar play from their defense, led by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, each with two sacks, aided the Steelers.

New England is roughly a 4.5-point favorite coming into their home opener, and history has been kind to them in this setting. When Drake Maye has been a favorite of three or more points at home, his Patriots are 6-0 straight up. That said, the Steelers are quite comfortable being underdogs on the road, currently riding a three-game winning streak in games where they are a 4-point dog or more.

So, which trend will continue to ring true when the dust settles on this game? We'll soon find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's clash below. There, you'll find real-time highlights of all the top plays and instant analysis.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Patriots live

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 20 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -4.5, O/U 41.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook