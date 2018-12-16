Patriots vs. Steelers odds, line: Picks and top predictions from expert who's 11-3 on New England, Pittsburgh games

A pivotal AFC showdown highlights the Week 15 NFL schedule as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Heinz Field. The Steelers (7-5-1) have seen their lead in the AFC North trimmed to a half-game over the Ravens on the heels of a three-game slide that has included two losses to sub-.500 teams. The Patriots (9-4) also are seeking to get back on track after last week's loss to the Dolphins on the Miami Miracle. In the latest Patriots vs. Steelers odds, the Patriots are favored by 2.5 after the line nearly reached a pick'em. The over-under or total points scored has climbed to 54 from an opening mark of 50. Before you lock in your Patriots vs. Steelers picks and predictions, check out what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season and returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. He has emerged as their top NFL handicapper again this season and is on an astounding 38-14 run with his NFL spread picks entering Week 15.

The renowned prognosticator has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years. Now, he has turned his attention to this crucial AFC matchup, and White has impressive credentials involving these clubs. He boasts a mark of 11-3 on his last 14 picks involving the Steelers or Patriots. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Just last week, White advised SportsLine members that Pittsburgh (-10) was due for a letdown as it visited the struggling Raiders. He recommended a play on the underdog, and just as White predicted, an inspired Oakland club pulled off a 24-21 upset win.

Now, White has analyzed Patriots vs. Steelers (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle and released a confident point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine.

White knows the Steelers will be desperate to get back on track with a win following a stretch in which they have dropped two games to teams with losing records, sandwiched around a prime-time home loss in which they squandered a 16-point lead to the Chargers.

Last week, head coach Mike Tomlin received some heat surrounding the use of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who sat out most of the second half against Oakland with a rib injury. However, Roethlisberger is expected to play Sunday. The Steelers also have been consistent in these situations, as they are 6-2 against the spread coming off a straight-up loss. Running back James Conner is doubtful with an ankle injury, leaving Jaylen Samuels as the lead back. He had seven catches for 64 yards last week and added another 28 on the ground.

But just because the Steelers are at home and have historically rebounded well doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread.

White also knows that recent history is not only on New England's side in its rivalry with Pittsburgh, but data also suggests this is the time of year when the Patriots are at their best. They have covered in four straight Week 15 games and are on a 9-2 against the spread run in December games. They have also covered five of their last six visits to Heinz Field.

Although the final play will be the lasting memory in the loss to Miami, the Patriots still had several positives to build on. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 358 yards with three touchdowns in a turnover-free performance for the Patriots. They also had the edge in time of possession and went 9-for-16 on third-down attempts.

We can tell you White is leaning toward the Over, but his much stronger play is on the side. He has dissected Patriots vs. Steelers, crunched the stats and found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in Patriots vs. Steelers? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL analyst who's hitting an astounding 79 percent of his spread picks involving these teams.