Patriots vs. Steelers odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 11-3 on New England, Pittsburgh games

A classic AFC rivalry headlines the NFL Week 15 schedule as the New England Patriots visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Heinz Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Both clubs are in first place in their respective divisions but are looking to reverse their recent fortunes. Pittsburgh (7-5-1) is mired in a three-game losing streak, while New England (9-4) looks to bounce back from a last-second loss to the Dolphins on a now-infamous Miami Miracle. New England is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 54 in the latest Patriots vs. Steelers odds.

White knows the Steelers will be desperate to get back on track with a win following a stretch in which they have dropped two games to teams with losing records, sandwiched around a prime-time home loss in which they squandered a 16-point lead to the Chargers.

Last week, head coach Mike Tomlin received some heat surrounding the use of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who sat out most of the second half against Oakland with a rib injury. However, Roethlisberger is expected to play Sunday and Pittsburgh also could get a boost to its fourth-ranked offense from the potential return of running back James Conner from an ankle injury. The Steelers also have been consistent in these situations, as they are 6-2 against the spread coming off a straight-up loss.

But just because the Steelers can move the ball and have historically rebounded well doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread.

The Patriots have covered in five of their last six trips to Pittsburgh and have beaten the Steelers at Heinz Field the past two seasons. They also routed Pittsburgh in the 2017 AFC title game.

New England should have plenty of motivation after it appeared poised to escape a relatively listless performance in Miami with a win when it kicked a short field goal for a 33-28 lead with 16 seconds left. The Dolphins then memorably scored on the last play from scrimmage when Kenyan Drake took a hook-and-lateral and outraced New England's defenders to the end zone.

