Patriots vs. Steelers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 78-49 run

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots begin the defense of their title on Sunday Night Football when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET between the AFC rivals. It's the second time in five seasons the Steelers have opened the season at home. Tom Brady vs. Ben Roethlisberger has been one of the AFC's premier rivalries over the last decade-plus, with Pittsburgh toppling New England 17-10 in their last matchup in Week 15 of last season. But Brady is 8-3 against the Steelers and will come armed with newly-reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon, who had over 1,600 receiving yards with the Browns in 2013. New England is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Steelers odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 49.

The model has factored in that the Patriots still have Brady, and against the Steelers that's been enough. In five career home games against Pittsburgh, Brady has won them all while throwing 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Steelers' secondary he'll face on Sunday night may be short-staffed with starting safety Sean Davis (ankle) on the shelf. His replacement, Kameron Kelly, was playing in the short-lived Alliance of American Football in the spring.

New England's unheralded run game remains a committee approach, but it worked last year as Sony Michel and James White combined for 2,157 total yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season. For all the accolades in the Patriots' passing game, the rushing attack ranked fifth in the NFL.

But just because Brady has dominated Pittsburgh does not guarantee New England will cover the Patriots vs. Steelers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Brady is an all-time great, but his top target, tight end Rob Gronkowski, has retired, and No. 1 draft pick N'Keal Harry was put on injured reserve and won't play. It may take time to get into a flow, and Pittsburgh's sixth-ranked defense of a year ago should again be among the league's most productive units.

Roethlisberger, who last year threw for 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns, will once again throw it all over the field against New England's 21st-ranked pass defense of a year ago. Running back James Conner, who didn't play against the Patriots last year, is back and healthy. Jaylen Samuels gained 142 yards on the Pats' D last year in his stead.

