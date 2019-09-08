Patriots vs. Steelers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 78-49 run

There should be no shortage of fireworks on Sunday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Kickoff between the perennial AFC contenders is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots will start the night by unveiling their sixth Super Bowl championship banner. Then, two of the top quarterbacks in the game will face off, with six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady facing off against reigning NFL passing leader Ben Roethlisberger. Oddsmakers installed New England as a six-point favorite, but the line has dropped to -5.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Steelers odds. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped as well, from 51.5 to 49. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Patriots picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.



The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has honed in on Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football. It's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model has factored in that the Steelers have never beaten a Brady-led Patriots team in New England and are 1-5 against Bill Belichick in Foxborough. Brady has tossed 18 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last five games against Pittsburgh in New England. The Patriots have also repeatedly beaten Vegas' expectations. Against the spread, they're on an amazing 40-17 run, and they're 13-5 against the number in their last 18 games against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Patriots' physical pass defense ranked third in interceptions (18) and second in completion percentage allowed (61.2). Those trends and its bump-and-run style are an effective combination against a quick-throwing quarterback like Roethlisberger.

But just because Brady has dominated Pittsburgh does not guarantee New England will cover the Patriots vs. Steelers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Brady is an all-time great, but his top target, tight end Rob Gronkowski, has retired, and No. 1 draft pick N'Keal Harry was put on injured reserve and won't play. It may take time to get into a flow, and Pittsburgh's sixth-ranked defense of a year ago should again be among the league's most productive units.

Roethlisberger, who last year threw for 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns, will once again throw it all over the field against New England's 21st-ranked pass defense of a year ago. Running back James Conner, who didn't play against the Patriots last year, is back and healthy. Jaylen Samuels gained 142 yards on the Pats' D last year in his stead.

