It's a classic offense-vs.-defense showdown with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line as the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have kicked off in the divisional round in Foxborough.

Potential NFL MVP Drake Maye will face arguably the biggest test of his breakout campaign. The Texans are coming off a 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in which they became just the second team -- and the first in 85 years --to record two defensive touchdowns and not allow a touchdown in a playoff game. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter form a fearsome pas-rush duo, and they'll be looking their lips trying to take advantage of an offensive line that allowed five sacks last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Still, the Patriots were able to beat Los Angeles, 16-3, recording six sacks of their own. Maye had a pair of turnovers, but he also but he also threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Henry and ran for 66 yards. He's shown a propensity to make something out of nothing, and his deep passing could prove key against an aggressive Houston defense.

Of course, there's also the Houston offense and the New England defense, two inconsistent units that will play big roles regardless. C.J. Stroud had three turnovers against the Steelers but also connected on some beautiful deep passes; Christian Kirk had eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown and will need to step up again with Nico Collins (concussion) out. The New England defense will want to once again apply pressure like it did last week; look for Milton Williams to lead the charge there.

For the full divisional round slate, including dates, kickoff times and TV channels, see our complete NFL playoff schedule.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Texans

Date: Sunday, Jan. 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 18 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)



Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo -- try for free

ESPN Fubo -- try for free Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -3, O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook