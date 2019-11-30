Patriots vs. Texans odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 93-63 run

The New England Patriots can clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs with a victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots (10-1) clinch if they defeat Houston and get a loss or tie by Pittsburgh or Oakland. They currently share the best record in the NFL with San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Texans (7-4) are in a three-way dogfight with Indianapolis and Tennessee (both 6-5) atop the AFC South standings. They are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games and 1-4 against the number in their last five against AFC teams. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. New England is a three-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Texans odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Texans vs. Patriots picks, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Patriots vs. Texans spread: New England -3

Patriots vs. Texans over-under: 46 points

Patriots vs. Texans money line: New England -170, Houston +155

NE: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has not allowed a catch in back-to-back games

HOU: Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is No. 2 in the NFL in receptions (81)

The model knows that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a history of success against Houston. In fact, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is 9-1 in his career against the Texans. He has averaged 284.2 passing yards a game against Houston and has thrown 25 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He is completing 64.4 percent of his passes against the Texans.

The model also has taken into account that Houston has struggled getting pressure on quarterbacks. With J.J. Watt (pectoral) out for the year, the Texans have just 22 sacks, the fourth fewest in the league. They have fewer than two sacks in five of the last six games.

Even so, New England, a team getting 7-2 Super Bowl odds in the latest NFL futures, isn't guaranteed to cover the Texans vs. Patriots spread on Sunday Night Football.

Houston has one of the top rushing offenses in the NFL. The Texans are averaging 136.9 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks sixth in the league. Thanks to the strong run game, they are averaging 381.6 total yards per game, which is seventh in the NFL.

In addition, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson thrives in primetime games. In seven night games in his career, he has 18 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. Houston is 5-2 in those games.

