Two teams in desperate need of a win will meet in Week 5 as the Houston Texans host the New England Patriots. New England (1-3) has lost two straight and sits at the bottom of the AFC East standings, while the Texans (1-3) have lost three in a row. The turnover bug has afflicted both teams, as they each have seven turnovers, which is tied for third-most in the NFL. You can watch Texans vs. Patriots in select markets on Paramount+.

NRG Stadium in Houston will host this 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Caesars Sportsbook lists New England as an eight-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Texans odds. The over-under for total points is 39, the lowest of Week 5. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Texans vs. Patriots

Date: Sunday, Oct. 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Texans

Before you tune in to Sunday's Texans vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 5 of the 2021 season on an incredible 124-82 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Patriots vs. Texans, the model is backing the Patriots to cover the eight-point spread. The Texans are coming off their most lopsided defeat in franchise history in which they were shut out 40-0 by the Bills. The Patriots were a mere inches away from knocking off the Super Bowl champs, as a last-second potential game-winning field goal bounced off the upright against the Bucs.

Bill Belichick's success against rookie quarterbacks is unparalleled, as he's posted a 22-6 record against them as Patriots head coach. No rookie quarterback has beaten his team in eight years, and Davis Mills' body of work suggests he won't end that drought. The Texans' rookie threw four interceptions, zero touchdowns and was sacked three times last week against Buffalo. Mills ranks last in passer rating, last in completion percentage and third in interceptions despite ranking only 31st in pass attempts.

Houston's defense isn't bailing out its rookie quarterback since it is bottom-five in points allowed and yards allowed. Patriots QB Mac Jones is projected to pass for almost 300 yards, with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers going for 80. On the other side, Mills is projected to have twice as many turnovers as touchdown passes, a big reason why the model has New England covering well over 50 percent of the time.

