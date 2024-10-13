Rookie Drake Maye will make his first NFL start at quarterback when the New England Patriots (1-4) host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (4-1) in a Week 6 matchup on CBS and Paramount+. The Patriots have lost four straight games since opening the season with an upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals, and now they are hoping their first-round draft pick can hold his own under center. The Texans are trending in the opposite direction, although they had to hold on to beat the Buffalo Bills 23-20 after letting go of a big first-half lead. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Texans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

How to watch Texans vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Texans date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Patriots vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Texans vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Sunday's Patriots vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Patriots vs. Texans, the model is backing Under 37.5 total points to be scored. The model isn't expecting much from New England's offense since they have scored 20 or fewer points in every game this season and will have a rookie under center behind a weak offensive line.

New England's one saving grace has been that its defense has kept the Patriots in games, which could spell trouble for a banged-up Texans offense. Stroud had trouble moving the ball downfield in Week 5 once star receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) exited the game, and he will be short of weapons again in Week 6. The Under has hit in three of New England's games this season and the model is backing it to hit again in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

