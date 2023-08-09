The first full week of the 2023 NFL Preseason gets underway when the Houston Texans and New England Patriots match up on Thursday. The Patriots finished the 2022 campaign with an 8-9 record, failing to reach the postseason. On the other sideline, Houston went 3-13-1 and finished last in the AFC South. They hired DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach and added former All-Americans C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Texans vs. Patriots from every angle and locked in his picks and best bets. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Texans vs. Patriots:

Texans vs. Patriots spread: Houston -2.5

Texans vs. Patriots over/under: 39 points

Texans vs. Patriots money line: Houston -150, New England +130

HOU: Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

NE: Home team is 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings

Why the Texans can cover

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and will start on Thursday. Stroud owns a big-time arm with excellent accuracy. The 21-year-old finished his college career at Ohio State with 8,123 passing yards and 85 passing touchdowns.

Receiver Tank Dell is a rookie playmaker looking to make an impact. Dell has plenty of speed and acceleration, which allow him to stretch the field vertically. The 23-year-old snagged 199 receptions for 2,727 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns during the 2021-22 campaigns at Houston. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

Quarterback Bailey Zappe is accurate and poised in the pocket. Zappe reads the field well and has shown the ability to start multiple games in this league. Last season as a rookie, the Western Kentucky product tossed 781 yards with five passing scores in four regular season games. In the 2022 preseason, Zappe was 45-of-71 for 462 yards and one passing touchdown.

Rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte steps into this matchup looking to take advantage. Boutte owns plenty of explosiveness and the ability to win downfield. During his three years at LSU, he caught 131 passes for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. There are carries up for grabs behind starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Pierre Strong Jr. has plenty of speed and burst. Strong Jr. can take any carry the distance as he looks to climb the depth chart. See which team to pick here.

