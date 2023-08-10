The Houston Texans will visit the New England Patriots in each team's 2023 NFL preseason opener on Thursday. These AFC foes didn't make the playoffs a season ago, combining for just 11 wins. The Patriots went 8-9, while the Texans went just 3-13-1. New England finished the 2022 season eighth in the league in total defense (322 yards per game). On the flip side, Houston was 30th in the NFL in yards allowed (379.5).

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Texans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 39. Before locking in any Texans vs. Patriots picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him finish 48-38 on all XFL and USFL spread picks in 2023.

In addition, Hunt has gone 16-4 on his last 20 NFL picks involving the Patriots, returning $1,154. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Texans vs. Patriots spread: Houston -2.5

Texans vs. Patriots over/under: 39 points

Texans vs. Patriots money line: Houston -150, New England +130

HOU: Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

NE: Home team is 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings

Why the Texans can cover

Davis Mills is the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart for Houston and can command the offense. Mills has strong arm strength and sound accuracy. The California product was the starter last season, finishing with 3,118 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. will make his debut. Anderson Jr. has all the tools needed to be an excellent pass-rusher. The Alabama product owns a quick first step and is explosive. He totaled 58.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks during his three years at Alabama. Receiver John Metchie III is back on the field after missing last season due to leukemia. Metchie III possesses speed and has the chance to establish himself as a quality pass-catcher. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

Quarterback Bailey Zappe is accurate and poised in the pocket. Zappe reads the field well and has shown the ability to start multiple games in this league. Last season as a rookie, the Western Kentucky product tossed 781 yards with five passing scores in four regular season games. In the 2022 preseason, Zappe was 45-of-71 for 462 yards and one passing touchdown.

Rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte steps into this matchup looking to take advantage. Boutte owns plenty of explosiveness and the ability to win downfield. During his three years at LSU, he caught 131 passes for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. There are carries up for grabs behind starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Pierre Strong Jr. has plenty of speed and burst. Strong Jr. can take any carry the distance as he looks to climb the depth chart. See which team to pick here.

