The New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, and awaiting the Texans are cold temperatures and the potential for light snow in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The current forecast for Sunday afternoon calls for a high of 38 degrees with 6 mph winds with 12 mph gusts and a 55% chance of light snow -- although the snow isn't expected to be strong enough to stick or accumulate. The Patriots and Texans won't have to contend with quite as aggressive of cold weather conditions as the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams in Chicago, but they will need to have the parkas and heaters ready on the sideline.

The big question for the Texans, a team that plays home games in a dome and a warm weather climate in Houston, will be if C.J. Stroud fares better in cold temperatures this round after a rough showing last week. Stroud threw an interception and lost two fumbles against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- with three other fumbled snaps the Texans recovered that caused the offense to struggle finding a rhythm.

Houston's defense proved it's more than capable of playing at its typical elite level in the cold, as the hard-hitting Texans dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Mike Tomlin's final game as coach in Pittsburgh. Now they'll look to present similar problems to the Patriots and their young star quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye was sacked five times and threw one interception in a 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round, but was able to produce enough both through the air (235 yards and one touchdown) and just as critically on the ground (10 carries for 66 yards) to keep the Patriots offense moving enough to get the win. He figures to need to improve in his second career playoff start given the challenge the Texans present.

New England is a three-point favorite currently over Houston at DraftKings Sportsbook, with a point total of 40.5 as oddsmakers anticipate a low-scoring, defensive game between two teams led by their defenses.

Temperatures near freezing and snow that's not sticking figures to be to the defense's benefit, as snow fall can be difficult for the passing game, and the biggest problem snow presents defenses is in keeping their footing when it sticks.