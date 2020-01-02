Patriots vs. Titans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Patriots vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ New England
Current Records: Tennessee 9-7; New England 12-4
What to Know
The New England Patriots will duke it out with the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at Gillette Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. New England has a defense that allows only 14.06 points per game, so Tennessee's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Patriots were not quite the Miami Dolphins' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Patriots fell just short of Miami by a score of 27-24. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Patriots to swallow was that they had been favored by 17 points coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Tennessee ended the year with a bang, routing the Houston Texans 35-14 on Sunday. RB Derrick Henry was an one-man wrecking crew for Tennessee, rushing for three TDs and 211 yards on 32 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Henry's 53-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter. Henry's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
New England suffered a grim 34-10 defeat to Tennessee when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe the Patriots will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New England have won two out of their last three games against Tennessee.
- Nov 11, 2018 - Tennessee 34 vs. New England 10
- Jan 13, 2018 - New England 35 vs. Tennessee 14
- Dec 20, 2015 - New England 33 vs. Tennessee 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Redskins ink Rivera to five-year deal
Ron Rivera is the new leading man in D.C.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Flag that could've changed NFC playoffs
The Seahawks coach has some interesting information on the pass interference no-call that could've...
-
Titans at Patriots: Predictions, more
Everything you need to know about New England's home playoff game against Tennessee
-
Belichick not focused on TB12's contract
Tom Brady is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020
-
New Hampshire legalizes sports betting
New Hampshire is one of two states in New England where sports gambling is legal
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game