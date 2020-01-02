Patriots vs. Titans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ New England

Current Records: Tennessee 9-7; New England 12-4

What to Know

The New England Patriots will duke it out with the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at Gillette Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. New England has a defense that allows only 14.06 points per game, so Tennessee's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Patriots were not quite the Miami Dolphins' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Patriots fell just short of Miami by a score of 27-24. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Patriots to swallow was that they had been favored by 17 points coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Tennessee ended the year with a bang, routing the Houston Texans 35-14 on Sunday. RB Derrick Henry was an one-man wrecking crew for Tennessee, rushing for three TDs and 211 yards on 32 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Henry's 53-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter. Henry's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

New England suffered a grim 34-10 defeat to Tennessee when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe the Patriots will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

New England have won two out of their last three games against Tennessee.