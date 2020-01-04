Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from advanced simulation on 96-65 run

The New England Patriots take aim at their fifth Super Bowl appearance over the past six seasons and fourth straight when they battle the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild-Card round on Saturday. The Patriots (12-4) are six-time Super Bowl champions, winning two of the last three, including a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last year. On the other sideline, the Titans (9-7) are making their 23rd playoff appearance in franchise history.

Tennessee defeated the Patriots in their last meeting, a 34-10 win in Nashville on Nov. 11, 2018. Still, New England is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Titans odds, down one after the spread opened at 5.5, while the over-under is 45. Before making any Titans vs. Patriots picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Wild Card Weekend of the 2019-20 NFL playoffs on a strong 34-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Patriots vs. Titans. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. Visit SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Titans vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Titans spread: Patriots -4.5

Patriots vs. Titans over-under: 45 points

Patriots vs. Titans money line: Titans +183, Patriots -226

Titans +183, Patriots -226 TEN: Titans are 5-3 on the road

NE: Patriots have a plus-195 point differential

The model knows the Patriots are gunning for their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance, last accomplished by the Buffalo Bills from 1990 to 1993. New England has been the NFL's best over the past 20 years under coach Bill Belichick, who has compiled a 267-93 (.742) record, including 30-10 in the postseason.

Offensively, the Patriots' top target is wide receiver Julian Edelman, who has 100 receptions for 1,117 yards (11.2 average) and six touchdowns. He has 13 plays of 20 yards or more, and in three career games against the Titans, Edelman has 16 receptions for 154 yards, a 9.6 average. New England is also 6-2 against the spread in its last eight playoff home games.

But just because New England has experienced plenty of success the past two decades does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Titans spread on Saturday.

That's because the Titans earned their second playoff berth under fourth-year general manager Jon Robinson and first under Vrabel. Tennessee scored 35 points against Houston last week, the fifth time the Titans scored at least 35 points this season. The only other time the Titans' franchise achieved that feat was as the Houston Oilers in 1960 (five games) and in 1961 (seven games).

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been strong this season and, in 12 games, completed 201-of-286 passes for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns. Tannehill has thrown 12 touchdowns over the past five games alone, including three against the Saints and Raiders. Running back Derrick Henry claimed the league rushing title with 1,540 yards.

So who wins Titans vs. Patriots in the 2020 NFL Playoffs? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Titans spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.