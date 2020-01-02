Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from simulation on 96-65 run

The New England Patriots play their first Wild-Card game in 10 years when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Patriots (12-4), the third seed in the AFC playoff bracket, won the East this season by two games over the Buffalo Bills. The Titans (9-7), the No. 6 seed, took second in the AFC South, one game behind the Houston Texans.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Patriots lead the all-time series 25-17-1, including 2-1 in the postseason. New England is a five-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Titans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Titans vs. Patriots picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Wild Card Weekend of the 2019-20 NFL playoffs on a strong 34-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Patriots vs. Titans. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. Visit SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Titans vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Titans spread: Patriots -5

Patriots vs. Titans over-under: 44 points

Patriots vs. Titans money line: Titans +189, Patriots -233

Titans +189, Patriots -233 TEN: Titans are 5-3 on the road

NE: Patriots have a plus-195 point differential

The model knows the Patriots allowed 14.1 points per game during the regular season, which is best in the league. New England finished first in that category two other times, allowing an NFL-low 15.6 points per game in 2016 and 14.9 points per game in 2003. The Patriots are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games played in January.

Offensively, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has been steady, completing 373-of-613 attempts for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns. In seven career games against Tennessee, Brady has completed 142-of-225 passes for 1,715 yards with 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

But just because New England has experienced plenty of success the past two decades does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Titans spread on Saturday.

That's because Tennessee has been hot, winning five of its last seven, including a 35-14 victory at Houston in Week 17. The Titans secured their fourth straight winning season, the first time since winning at least nine games every year from 1987 to 1993. Tennessee is 5-1-1 against the spread in its last seven games against AFC opponents.

One of the main reasons for the Titans' success this season is due to the play of running back Derrick Henry, who rushed 303 times for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 15 games. Against the Texans last Sunday, he carried 32 times for 211 yards and scored three TDs. With defenses loading the box to stop the run, quarterback Ryan Tannehill has completed 70.3 percent of his passes, thrown 22 touchdowns and gifted just six interceptions.

So who wins Titans vs. Patriots? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Patriots spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.