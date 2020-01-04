Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from top-rated simulation on 96-65 run

The Tennessee Titans will try to continue their upward trend under second-year coach Mike Vrabel when they visit the New England Patriots in a Wild-Card matchup on Saturday. The Titans (9-7) are 18-14 under Vrabel and have secured their seventh winning season since 2007, while the Patriots (12-4), who are 6-2 at Gillette Stadium, have outscored their opponents 420-225, an average of 26.3 to 14.1. The second game of the NFL Playoffs 2020 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Patriots set a franchise record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game season. Accordingly, New England is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Titans odds, while the over-under is 45 after the total opened at 43.5. Before making any Titans vs. Patriots picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Patriots vs. Titans spread: Patriots -4.5

Patriots vs. Titans over-under: 45 points

Patriots vs. Titans money line: Titans +183, Patriots -226

Titans +183, Patriots -226 TEN: Titans are 5-3 on the road

NE: Patriots have a plus-195 point differential

The model knows New England has won six straight home matchups against the Titans and the last two playoff meetings against Tennessee, both at Foxborough. The Patriots rolled to a 35-14 win on Jan. 13, 2018, and beat the Titans by a field goal on Jan. 10, 2004. New England is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine playoff games.

Running back Sony Michel leads the Patriots' ground attack, rushing 247 times for 912 yards and seven touchdowns. He has three plays of 20-plus yards. In Week 16, Michel carried 21 times for 96 yards in a 24-17 victory over Buffalo, and then followed that up with 18 rushes for 74 yards and one touchdown against Miami.

But just because New England has experienced plenty of success the past two decades does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Titans spread on Saturday.

That's because the Titans earned their second playoff berth under fourth-year general manager Jon Robinson and first under Vrabel. Tennessee scored 35 points against Houston last week, the fifth time the Titans scored at least 35 points this season. The only other time the Titans' franchise achieved that feat was as the Houston Oilers in 1960 (five games) and in 1961 (seven games).

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been strong this season and, in 12 games, completed 201-of-286 passes for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns. Tannehill has thrown 12 touchdowns over the past five games alone, including three against the Saints and Raiders.

