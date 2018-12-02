Patriots vs. Vikings odds, line: Picks, top predictions from dialed-in expert who's 14-2 on Minnesota games

The New England Patriots look to stay perfect at home when they host the Minnesota Vikings in a high-stakes inter-conference matchup on Sunday. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is at 4:25 p.m. ET. New England (8-3) has won 10 straight home games, including all five this season by an average of 13.8 points. On the other side of the ball, Minnesota (6-4-1) has won five of its last seven to vault into the NFC Wild Card race, and its elite defense will pose one of Tom Brady's toughest tests yet. Bookmakers list New England as a five-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 49.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Vikings odds. Before you make any Patriots vs. Vikings picks, see what SportsLine's resident Vikings expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

Hartstein is 6-0 in his last six spread picks for or against the Vikings, part of a stunning 14-2 Minnesota run. Last Sunday, Hartstein was all over Minnesota (-3) when the Vikes dispatched Green Bay, 24-17, in a game that wasn't that close. Minnesota out-gained Green Bay, 416-254. "This line is saying the teams are even and I don't believe that's the case," Hartstein told SportsLine members. "The Vikings have a massive homefield advantage -- they're 36-16-2 against the spread in their last 54 home games -- and Green Bay's defensive injuries give them a chance to break out offensively."

Moreover, Hartstein is a mind-blowing 44-19 on all his NFL picks this season, making him SportsLine's No. 1 expert. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Hartstein knows that despite Brady's age, the 41-year-old has been as efficient as ever, going four straight games without an interception. And rookie running back Sony Michel's emergence -- he has three 100-yard games and five touchdowns -- has made New England nearly impossible to defend. Tight end Rob Gronkowski returned from injury last week to notch his second touchdown of the season in a 27-13 win over the Jets.

New England is 7-4 against the spread this season, compared to 5-4 for Minnesota. And the Patriots have covered all but one home game this season.

But just because New England is rolling at Gillette Stadium doesn't mean the Pats cover a big spread against one of the NFC's top teams.

Minnesota has won five of seven and ranks third in total defense at 314.7 yards per game. Cousins has settled in with his new team, enabling Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph to put up big numbers. Running back Dalvin Cook has recovered fully from his hamstring injury and scored his first touchdown last week on a screen pass.

Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikings have covered 19 of their last 26 games in December. Both teams have covered two of their last three games.

