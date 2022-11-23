The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from their worst performance of the season when they host the New England Patriots in a Week 12 NFL game on Thanksgiving Day. One week after beating the Bills in the NFL game of the year, the Vikings (8-2) were blown out by Dallas, 40-3. They still share the second-best record in the NFL, behind only the Eagles (9-1). On NFL Thanksgiving 2022, they'll face a New England team that is on a roll. The Patriots (6-4) have won three in a row and five of their last six.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before you make any Patriots vs. Vikings picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Vikings expert, R.J. White, has to say.

Now, he has locked in on Vikings vs. Patriots during the 2022 Thanksgiving NFL schedule and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Patriots vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Patriots spread: Minnesota -2.5

Vikings vs. Patriots Over/Under: 42.5 points

Vikings vs. Patriots money line: Minnesota -145, New England +120

MIN: WR Justin Jefferson ranks second in the league in receiving yards (1,093)

NE: LB Matthew Judon leads the NFL in sacks (13)

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota's Za'Darius Smith is a relentless attack man who is a constant presence in an opponent's backfield. The two-time Pro Bowler has 9.5 sacks this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL. He also has a career-high 14 tackles for loss, which is tied for the second most in the league.

In addition, Dalvin Cook is a rushing and receiving threat for the Vikings. Over the last six games, the 27-year-old running back is averaging 5.8 yards per touch and 103.2 yards from scrimmage per game. He also has scored six touchdowns over that span.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has arguably the league's best pass-rusher, Matthew Judon. The former Baltimore Raven leads the NFL in sacks (13), three more than the next best player, the Cowboys' Micah Parsons. Over the last two games, Judon has 4.5 sacks combined.

Led by Judon, the Patriots have one of the best defenses in the league. New England gives up 16.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL, behind only the Cowboys. The Patriots also allow just 302.8 yards per game, which ranks fourth.

